Maher, Nahldean K.

OREGON - Nahldean K. Maher, age 81, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Oct. 16, 1938, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Leslie and Leota (Short) Christensen.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nahldean graduated from Oregon High School in 1956. She married William “Bill” Maher on Aug. 27, 1960, in Oregon, Wis. She worked very hard as a farmer and loved the outdoors, especially spending time with her horses and dogs. Nahldean also enjoyed baking and gambling. She cherished her time with her family.

Nahldean is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bill; children, Pat (Tim) Saunders, Karen Maher, and Kurt (Nancy) Maher; three grandchildren, Sebastian (Brianna Johnson) Maher, Jake Solberg, and Willie Solberg; brother, Wendall (Marge) Christensen; sister-in-law, Edith Christensen; special niece, Rhonda LaFlash; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Lennis Christensen and Dallas (Kitty) Christensen.

A celebration of life will be held at OREGON TOWN HALL, 1138 Union Road., Ore., from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. A private family burial will be held at Storytown Cemetery, Oregon. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care 1150 Park Street (608) 835-3515

To plant a tree in memory of Nahldean Maher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.