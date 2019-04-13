FITCHBURG - Michael E. "Mike" Mahaffey passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded with the support and love of his family. He was born on April 22, 1943, in Superior, to Malcolm and Louise Mahaffey. Michael attended Superior Central High School where he exhibited leadership in both academics and on the football field. He attended Wisconsin State University, Superior where he completed an undergraduate degree in Education and master's degree in Administration. Mike was inducted into the football Hall of Fame at UW-Superior.
He spent his career educating children as a teacher, administrator, mentor and coach. At age 28, Michael began his administrative career in the Madison School District as the principal at Sandburg Elementary School and Elevhjem and Gompers that became his next two adventures. He had a long career in education.
His wife was his rock throughout life and together they had an amazing marriage. Mike never let his illness define him. He loved his children and grandchildren and was thankful for them each and every day. Michael loved doing math problems with his five grandkids. These are special memories and skills he alone instilled in his grandsons.
Michael is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Jan Mahaffey; brothers, Charles Gordon Mahaffey and Douglas Nelson Mahaffey; children, Gregory Michael Mahaffey (Megan Miller Mahaffey) and Colleen Mahaffey Gingher (Chris Gingher); and his five exceptional grandsons, Michael Mahaffey, Owen Gingher, Dean Gingher, Jaime Mahaffey and Gabe Mahaffey; and nieces and nephews.
He always found humor in life and lived every day to the fullest. Above all, he loved his family and was a steadfast role model to all. Our tribute to this wonderful man, and Mom agrees, is to say that he was the most loving, smart, compassionate man that we are lucky to call dad and grandpa Mike. It was easy to identify his interests: family, friendships, sports, and cooking. His strengths: self-confidence, selflessness, keeps his word, respectful and a calm and steady voice. We will leave you with his favorite family question, "What are you cookin' tonight?" With love, admiration, and respect, always!
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Arthritis Foundation, Agrace HospiceCare, or The Foundation for Madison's Public Schools. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.