BELLEVILLE - James B. Magrone, aged 70, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at his home in Belleville. Jim was born on June 29, 1948. Shortly after graduating from Berwick High School, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving bravely in the Vietnam War. He then graduated from Mankato State University in Mankato, Minn., and worked for 20 years at Land O’ Lakes in Minneapolis. He then spent 12 years at the Department of Administration with the State of Wisconsin.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Magrone (Bafile) and Anthony Magrone of Berwick, Pa. He is survived by his wife, Lynn E. Owen of Belleville; his brother Anthony Magrone of Berwick, Pa.; and his sister, Rosanne Finucan (Magrone) of Mifflinville, Pa. His daughters include April Magrone of North Branch, Minn., Kristen Cook (Owen) of Lincolnshire, Ill. and Jessica Raimer (Owen) of Portage. His seven grandchildren include Tylor and Caylee Klug and Jasmin Salazar of North Branch, Eileen and Claire Cook of Lincolnshire, and Owen and Marlene Raimer of Portage.
Jim was dedicated to his family, and will be dearly missed. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., at RESURRECTION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6705 Wesner Road, Verona, with an open house at Jim’s family home at 140 River St., Belleville, following the service.