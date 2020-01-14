Magnuson, Janice May

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

Janice is survived by her children, Don (Mae) Magnuson, Mary (Leo) Humphrey, and Tom (Penny) Magnuson; grandchildren, Brenda (Shawn) Hagedorn, Chad (Kari) Humphrey, Ben (Linda) Magnuson, Paul (Cassie) Magnuson, and Shane Magnuson; and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at SPRINGDALE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2752 Town Hall Road, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, with the Rev. Loren Schumacher presiding. Burial will be held at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.