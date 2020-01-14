Magnuson, Janice May

MOUNT HOREB / VERONA - Janice May Magnuson, age 87, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Ingleside Manor.

Janice is survived by her children, Don (Mae) Magnuson, Mary (Leo) Humphrey, and Tom (Penny) Magnuson; grandchildren, Brenda (Shawn) Hagedorn, Chad (Kari) Humphrey, Ben (Linda) Magnuson, Paul (Cassie) Magnuson, and Shane Magnuson; and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at SPRINGDALE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2752 Town Hall Road, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, with the Rev. Loren Schumacher presiding. Burial will be held at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

