Maglio, Theodore

MADISON - Theodore (Ted) Maglio, age 91, passed away on December 18, 2019, surrounded by family. Ted was born to Sal and Peggy Maglio on St. Patrick's Day - March 17, 1928, in Milwaukee, Wis. He was united in marriage to Jean Doyle on April 21, 1951, at St. Raphael's Cathedral in Madison. As a young man, Ted was a City of Madison firefighter and a sales manager for Oscar Mayer before he decided to purchase a small business. As a family, Ted and Jean purchased and ran Lombardino's Garden Restaurant for 25 years.

Ted was a devoted husband and a wonderful son, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, and friend. With Ted and his wife Jean, family came first. And the meaning of "family" was extended to everyone. He opened his doors to friends who didn't have family around for the holidays. He offered up space to sleep and money to those who were going through a rough time and had none. He fed those who were hungry. Ted loved his family gatherings; they meant much to him. He brought life to a party and smiles to everyone's faces with his sense of humor whenever he walked into a room.