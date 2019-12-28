Maglio, Theodore

MADISON - Theodore (Ted) Maglio, age 91, passed away on December 18, 2019, surrounded by family. Ted was born to Sal and Peggy Maglio on St. Patrick's Day - March 17, 1928, in Milwaukee, Wis. He was united in marriage to Jean Doyle on April 21, 1951, at St. Raphael's Cathedral in Madison. As a young man, Ted was a City of Madison firefighter and a sales manager for Oscar Mayer before he decided to purchase a small business. As a family, Ted and Jean purchased and ran Lombardino's Garden Restaurant for 25 years.
Ted was a devoted husband and a wonderful son, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, and friend. With Ted and his wife Jean, family came first. And the meaning of "family" was extended to everyone. He opened his doors to friends who didn't have family around for the holidays. He offered up space to sleep and money to those who were going through a rough time and had none. He fed those who were hungry. Ted loved his family gatherings; they meant much to him. He brought life to a party and smiles to everyone's faces with his sense of humor whenever he walked into a room.
He had many hobbies including trout fishing with his sons, oil painting, and in later years, hunting at the Terry family farm. Ted was a proud supporter of the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Ted was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jean, daughter Joanie, son-in-law John (J.T.), brother Carlo, and sister Penny, as well as Richard Bauhs, Patsy Bauhs, Mary Urso, John Timothy Urso, James Doyle, Pat Doyle, and Victor Doyle.
He is survived by his children Dianne (J.T), Ted (Sarah), Tom (Paula), Mary Kay (Jeff), Tony (Beth), and Tim (Lynn); son-in-law Kevin; 14 grandchildren, Anne, Erinn (Dan), John, Ted Jr., T.J. (Morgan), Lindsay, Kari (Josh), Ellen (Josh), Kathryn, Daniel, Benjamin, Joseph, Samantha, and Ashley; 7 great-grandchildren, Emily, Michael, Vincent, Julian, Kaylee, Jonah, and Lillian; and many, much loved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at GOOD SHEPHERD AT ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, Wis. Visitation at 9-11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Thomas Baxter officiating. Private burial at St. Barnabas Cemetery in Mazomanie.
Ted's family is extremely grateful for the care, love, and concern shown him by All Saints Assisted Living staff and Agrace Hospice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
