Maglio, Prudence Anne "Penny"

MADISON – Prudence Anne “Penny” Maglio, age 76, died peacefully on Dec. 9, 2019, at Belmont Nursing Home, after a courageous battle with dementia. She was born on June 10, 1943, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of the late Sylvester “Sal” and Josephine “Peggy” Maglio. Penny was a gifted athlete, excelling in golf, softball, bowling, ping pong and billiards. But really whatever she was competing in she was remarkable. She enjoyed her trips to the casino and to Galapagos Island. Penny was bar manager at Lysistrata, located at the corner of Gorham and Broom streets. It was a popular feminist and lesbian meeting spot before it was destroyed by fire in 1982. Penny’s brother, Ted, owned and operated Lombardino’s Garden Restaurant in Madison, for 25 years, where Penny also worked. Family was very important to Penny and she touched so many lives. Penny certainly was not shy about expressing her feelings or thoughts!