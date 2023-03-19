Magdelena Senty “Sparrow,” age 99, died on Friday, March 10, 2023, and joined the love of her life, Al, with whom she shared her life for 76-plus years. She was a gentle person with a quiet voice and beautiful smile.

She leaves behind their children: Michael (Laurie) Senty, Leah Senty, Donna Maxwell Senty, Jeffrey (Terrie) Senty; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

All her life, Sparrow loved music, books, the outdoors; especially canoeing in the BWCA (Boundary Water Canoe Area), traveling with her husband, writing stories and poetry, and being together with family and friends she loved.

“Sparrows, most often fly together in flocks. But, sometimes, one sparrow like me, must fly away from the group. I had to climb the rocks of Steppe Falls, feel the force of the water tumbling over the rocks around my bare feet and find a quiet pool, discover a single fallen feather at the water’s edge. As I picked it up and held it, I knew I could fly on my own.”—By: Sparrow Senty, October 2014.

On Friday, April 21, 2023, there will be a memorial gathering for family and friends at FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY, 900 University Bay Dr, Madison, from 5:00—7:00 p.m. A private family burial service will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sparrow’s name may be made to Olbrich Gardens (www.olbrich.org) or First Unitarian Society (www.fusmadison.org).

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Felz and his staff, the wonderful caregivers at Oakwood and Agrace for their compassion, empathy, and tender care.

