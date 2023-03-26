June 4, 1923 – March 11, 2023

MADISON — Magdalen M. Jameson, who also went by Maggie, passed away on March 11, 2023. She was 99 and 3/4. Born June 4, 1923, in Waumandee, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Claire (Reuter) Sendelbach.

Maggie was proud of her work with the Federal Government in Washington, D.C., Whitehall and Madison, Wis., the State of Wisconsin Legislation and the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs in Madison. Maggie and Joe retired at the Fountain of the Sun in Mesa, Ariz., before moving to Oakmont Senior Living in Verona, Wis. Maggie was looking forward to her 100th birthday party.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Joe” H. Jameson, who died January 12, 2022; her parents; and brother, William (Marion) Sendelbach; brother, Edward (Marie) Sendelbach; and sister, Eunice (Ralph) Haines. She is survived by her two daughters: Charlotte (Bill) Smith of Lawndale, Calif., and Claire Fried of Madison, Wis.; and son, Russell “Bill” (Jeannette) Fried of Stoughton, Wis.; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in Waumandee, Wis., at a later date.