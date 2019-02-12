MADISON—Ann Marie Maffet passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary’s Hospital on Feb. 10, 2019. She was born Feb. 24, 1948, with her twin sister Margaret; she was the third of seven children to be born to David and Elizabeth Maffet in Madison. She spent her early years at Southern Wis. Center in Union Grove, and moved back to Madison at age 19. She resided at Lakeshore Manor and RFDF Orchard Hill until becoming supported by Options in Community Living in 1981.
Annie loved to travel, having visited Branson, Mo., Dollywood and Graceland in Tenn. For the last 18 years, she enjoyed working at the Walgreen’s Distribution Center with her team from RES. Before that, she worked at the McDonald’s on University Ave., as well as the University of Wisconsin Hospital. She loved playing solitaire, bowling, singing, dancing, having her nails done at spa day, and playing Uno with her friends. She loved babies, time with family, pictures, art, and crafts. She will always be remembered by her smile, her laugh and her humor!
Annie is survived by her twin sister, Margaret; her brothers, Dan (Carol) Maffet, Middleton and Ray (Kathy) Maffet, Twin Lakes, Mich.; and her other sisters, Sister Jeanne Maffet, Evansville Ind., Susan (Thomas) Peterson, Carolina Beach, N.C., and Janet (Cory) Wiegel, in Portage. In addition, she leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her extended family at Options, Troy Gardens, RAC, MARC, James Reeb Congregation and Walgreen’s. She is also survived by her wonderful home support worker Teresa Navarro and her son, Edwin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2116 Hollister Ave., Madison with Father Andy McAlpin, O.P., presiding. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison, and again on Friday at church, from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Madison.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Annie’s support staff and friends at Options. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to Options in Community Living, 22 N. Second St., Madison WI 53704. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
