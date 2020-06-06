Maertz, LeRoy G.

Maertz, LeRoy G.

{{featured_button_text}}
LeRoy G. Maertz

SUN PRAIRIE - LeRoy G. Maertz, age 79, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born on Feb. 15, 1941, in Madison, Wis., to Henry and Isabella "Ella" (Warmuth) Maertz. He married Mary Hellenbrand on Sept. 8, 1962, at St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Columbus, Wis.

LeRoy had a career at E.P. McMahon & Son's in Sun Prairie for over 40 years.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Laura Eagen (John), Wesley, and Andy (Dayna); grandchildren, Nathen, Isabella, Lucas, Hailey, and Jett; and great-grandchildren, Alexis and Nolan. He is further survived by his sister, Betty Reinen (Jim). LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590, with a funeral service to begin at 12 noon. Following services, LeRoy will be brought to his final place of rest with full military honors at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the VA Hospital for all their care and compassion for LeRoy during his stay.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

+1 
Maertz, LeRoy G.

LeRoy G. Maertz

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054

To plant a tree in memory of LeRoy Maertz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics