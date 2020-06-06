Maertz, LeRoy G.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SUN PRAIRIE - LeRoy G. Maertz, age 79, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born on Feb. 15, 1941, in Madison, Wis., to Henry and Isabella "Ella" (Warmuth) Maertz. He married Mary Hellenbrand on Sept. 8, 1962, at St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Columbus, Wis.

LeRoy had a career at E.P. McMahon & Son's in Sun Prairie for over 40 years.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Laura Eagen (John), Wesley, and Andy (Dayna); grandchildren, Nathen, Isabella, Lucas, Hailey, and Jett; and great-grandchildren, Alexis and Nolan. He is further survived by his sister, Betty Reinen (Jim). LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590, with a funeral service to begin at 12 noon. Following services, LeRoy will be brought to his final place of rest with full military honors at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the VA Hospital for all their care and compassion for LeRoy during his stay.

