COLUMBUS — Madonna Marie "Donna" Emkow, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus. Rev. Grant Thies will be the celebrant. The rosary will be prayed at the church at 9:15 a.m., followed by visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. A luncheon will be served immediately after the Mass, followed by interment in St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Heart Association or the American Cancer Society, or offered as stipends to have Masses offered at St. Jerome's for the repose of Donna's soul.