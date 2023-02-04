PRAIRIE DU CHIEN—Madonna Eldora (Hill) Wachter, of Prairie du Chien, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2023.
A Memorial Service will be Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Chien, with Pastor Miranda Klosterboer officiating. Interment will be later in the Prairie du Chien Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of services.
The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be directed to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.