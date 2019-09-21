MADISON—Mali S. Madison, age 68, of Madison, passed away, following a fall on Sept. 10, 2019.
She was born on March 23, 1951, in Bon Som Poi Noi, Thailand to Noy and Hom Seesen. She married Wayne A. Madison Oct. 2, 1971, in Nakon Phanom, Thailand. Mali proudly became a Naturalized American in 1978. She was employed by Webcrafter’s, Inc. for 32 years before retiring in 2012. The greatest joys in Mali’s life came from her husband of 48 years, Wayne; her children, Matthew and Christopher; grandchildren, Zachary and Spencer; brothers, Muni, Muin, Hatsa, and Seri; and sisters, Lunla, Gunha, and Salle, all of whom she loved dearly. Mali was fun-loving, she enjoyed music, cooking, gaming, and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers.
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
