LODI / WAUNAKEE - Richard "Dick" D. Madigan, 84, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Haven Hills in Lodi following a long illness. He was born in Dane, Wis. on August 3, 1934 to David and Eva (Clemens) Madigan. He served in the Army and was employed for a time at Oscar Mayer. In 1960, he started his business Madigan Refrigeration and the business is currently in the third generation. Dick was a past member of the Madison Barbershop Quartet. He was also an avid baseball fan and would watch the Brewers at every opportunity.
Survivors include his sons Brad (Sue) and Mark (Pam) Madigan; grandchildren, Trevor (Alicia), Tera (Brett) Ogorzalek, Tyler (Alison), Tony (Bree), Taylor Madigan (Austin) Maly, Jacci (Scott) Campbell, Rachel (Billy) Torlak, and Jake. Great-grandchildren; Emmit, Spencer, Evalyn, Henry Madigan, Case Ogorzalek, Jack and Sam Campbell, Adi and Ema Torlak.
Surviving sister, Mary Esser.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley,and a daughter Lynn Madigan.
A Celebration of Dick’s life will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper, 301 N. Century Avenue, Waunakee, Wis.