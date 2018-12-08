APPLETON - Doris Mae Madden of Appleton and Naples, Fla., passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2018, at the age of 88, surrounded by her family. She was born on Aug. 7, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of Clara (Sachs) and Ambrose Schlimgen. She attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and School, and was a 1948 graduate of Edgewood High School. On Jan. 1, 1955, she married the love of her life, John Avon Madden, sharing 58 wonderful years together.
Doris worked for Wisconsin Telephone Company in the Engineering Department in Madison, and PTC Medical Equipment Company in Appleton. She was a fashion model for several Appleton department stores and charity benefits. She volunteered as a proud member of numerous charity organizations including Meals on Wheels, Charity Circle of the King's Daughters, and Newcomers Club/Welcome Wagon.
Doris was a parishioner at St. Bernadette and St. Bernard Catholic Churches in Appleton, and at St. Ann in Naples. She was a longtime member of Butte des Morts Country Club, Appleton, and Foxfire Country Club, Naples.
Doris will always be remembered as a friend to all, and one who enjoyed socializing. Her greatest passions were her strong faith, unconditional love for her family and friends, sewing, cooking, following the Packers, and golf (two hole-in-ones, one more than John).
Family survivors include her children, Mitchell (Laurie) Madden, Lincolnshire, Ill., Tracy "Rocky" (Soozii) Madden, Beloit, Darcy (Patrick) Kelly, Cottage Grove and Jeffrey (Dana) Madden, McKinney, Texas; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Schlimgen; and sister, Carol Hoffman. Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Madden; parents, Ambrose and Clara Schlimgen; in-laws, Harold and Margaret Madden; sister and brother-in-law, Lori and James Vetter; and brother-in-law, Albert "Butch" Hoffman.
Her family is thankful for the compassionate care she received at Meriter Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. A luncheon will immediately follow at St. Dennis. Visitation will be from 10 a.m., until the time of the Mass on Monday at the church. Private interment will be at Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum, Appleton. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.