WILLOUGHBY, OHIO - Archie MacKinney, Jr., M.D. age 90, beloved husband for 64 years of Shirley (nee Schaefer); loving father of Julie Holt (husband Melvin), Theodore (wife Rachel), John (wife Julie); devoted grandfather of Erin, MD, Ben, Joel (wife Monika), Catherine Holt, Carolyn Ockerse (husband Alex), and Seth; cherished brother of Carolyn Raffensperger and the late William (wife Karin); treasured brother-in-law of retired Mayor Melvin Schaefer (wife Jeanette) and Dale Schaefer (wife Arlene); dear uncle and great-uncle of many. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Archie to Parkside Church 7100 Pettibone Rd., Chagrin Falls, OH 44023. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 12 Noon at Shoreline Church, 3961 Kirtland Road, Willoughby 44094. Burial will take place Monday at Knollwood Cemetery. Visitation at THE CHURCH SATURDAY MORNING 10:30 a.m. - 12 Noon. Arrangements by THE DeJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME OF WILLOUGHBY HILLS. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Breaking
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
The state's first female state senator was an advocate for women's issues in the 1970s and later a health care executive in New York.