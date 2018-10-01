Try 1 month for 99¢

WEST PORT / WAUNAKEE / MADISON—John K. “Bugsy” Macken, age 86, peacefully joined his beautiful bride, Kathleen, on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

A memorial celebration of life with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

(608) 249-8257

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Macken, John K. "Bugsy"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.