WEST PORT / WAUNAKEE / MADISON—John K. “Bugsy” Macken, age 86, peacefully joined his beautiful bride, Kathleen, on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
A memorial celebration of life with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
