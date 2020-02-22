Mack, Arlene F.

MADISON - Arlene F. Mack, age 94, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2020, at Oakwood Prairie Ridge, Madison, Wis. She was born on Sept. 18, 1925, in East Bristol, Wis. The daughter of Herbert J, and Dora A (Getzinger) Miller. She was united in marriage to William G. Mack on May 23, 1945, until his death Oct. 24, 1985. They had 40 wonderful years together, going to the Angel Park Midget Races, boating, fishing, traveling, and she especially loved listening to Bill play his drums in the Big Band, and at home in his music room. Arlene worked at Demco, as an Exhibits Coordinator for 28 years, retiring in 1987. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing bingo, listening to music, and loved dancing. Arlene joined the Women of the Moose in 1971. She earned the highest degree of the Women of the Moose, the College of Regents degree, in 1981. Upon her passing, Arlene was 2 days shy of being a 49 year member! In 1986 Arlene met Norm Arvold, they were companions for the next 26 years, spending summers at Bass Lake in Lake Tomahawk, and winters in Madison. Together they were members of the Moose Lodge, where they liked to play bingo, go to fish fries and dance. She is survived by her sister, Gladys Mulhern; brothers, Lester, Herbert (Dorothy) and Gordon (Nancy) Miller; sister-in-law, Darlene (Dale) Olson; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Mack; parents; brother, Paul Miller; sisters, Ellen Miller, Doris Whittaker and Mary Jane Hamill; sisters-in-law, Gloria Miller and Betty Miller; and brothers-in-law, Tom Whittaker, Don Hamill, and Bill Mulhern. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Oakwood Prairie Ridge Tree of Life Chapel, 5565 Tancho Dr, Madison, Wis., 53718. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive in Monona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill., 60601, or the American Cancer Society, 725 Heartland Trail, Suite 301, Madison, Wis., 53717. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Oakwood Prairie Ridge for the love, and compassionate care. Please share your memories of Arlene at www.CressFuneralService.com.