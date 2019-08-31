MADISON - Pat Machovec, 65, of Madison, passed away on August 27th, 2019. A Celebration of Pat’s life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5th at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Avenue, Madison, from 4-7 p.m. There will be a time of sharing beginning at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, N.Y. 10001, or at www.psp.org. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Pat Machovec as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.