FITCHBURG - Richard D. Machotka, age 74, of Fitchburg passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1945 and was raised by August and Bernice Machotka. Richard graduated from Wisconsin High and later earned his Bachelor’s Degree from UW-Platteville. He had served as a medic in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Richard owned and operated Prairie Foreign Cars in Sun Prairie for over 30 years, and later worked as counselor at the William S. Middleton VA Hospital. Richard enjoyed skiing and fishing and will be remembered as a kind hearted guy who touched many people’s lives over the years.
Richard is survived by his sons, Daniel (Tabitha) Machotka and Bryan (Chelsea) Machotka; grandchildren, Claire, Connor, Katie, Madelyn, and Mayve (who is on the way). He is further survived by his sister, Kay Svoboda.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, Wis. Full military honors will be accorded at 5:00 p.m. to conclude the gathering.
