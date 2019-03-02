MADISON / MONROVIA, Md. - Jay MacBride, age 29, of Maryland, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. He was the beloved son of Judy MacBride of Monrovia and Tom MacBride of Cumberland.
He is survived by his sister, Jessica MacBride; nephew, Gavin; grandmother, Martha Ripp; aunt, B and uncle, Vinny; cousins, Joe and Michael; and close family friend, Jill Herfel. He leaves behind his girlfriend, Chloe Chapman; Kushie, his cat; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Jay was a hard worker and glass artist who was kind hearted and a very good conversationalist. He was a wonderful son who will be forever missed by his heart broken family and friends.
Friends may call Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at MOLESWORTH-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Inurnment will be private. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.molesworthwilliams.com.