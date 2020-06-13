MacAllister, Ian

A native of California, Ian moved to Madison in 2003 with Scott Anderson, his life partner of almost 30 years. They were married in 2013. In Madison, Ian left his work in accounting and trained as a spiritual director, which was his true calling. Working out of his home office, Ian provided spiritual guidance for 17 years to hundreds of clients from all walks of life throughout Wisconsin and as far away as Germany. While he identified himself as a pagan, he practiced a big-hearted, inclusive spirituality, and found value and insight in all religious traditions. He was instrumental in encouraging his husband Scott to return to parish ministry as a Presbyterian pastor.