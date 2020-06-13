MacAllister, Ian

MADISON - Ian MacAllister, of Madison, died at home on June 5. He was 57.
A native of California, Ian moved to Madison in 2003 with Scott Anderson, his life partner of almost 30 years. They were married in 2013. In Madison, Ian left his work in accounting and trained as a spiritual director, which was his true calling. Working out of his home office, Ian provided spiritual guidance for 17 years to hundreds of clients from all walks of life throughout Wisconsin and as far away as Germany. While he identified himself as a pagan, he practiced a big-hearted, inclusive spirituality, and found value and insight in all religious traditions. He was instrumental in encouraging his husband Scott to return to parish ministry as a Presbyterian pastor.
Ian was very bright, caring and emotionally generous, and was known as an exceptionally good listener and supportive presence. He constantly found the divine in nature and loved birds, both wild and domesticated. Ian was an avid reader and spent many late nights gaming on his PS4 or watching silent movies. His quick wit and biting humor could make anyone laugh.
Ian is survived by his husband, two sisters Lou Ann and Pam Norton of Sacramento, along with three nephews and a niece.
A celebration of life is planned for early July in California.
