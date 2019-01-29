MADISON - Eugene W. "Gene" Mabis, age 88, passed away on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born on Sept. 14, 1930, in Madison, the son of Adolph and Olive (Slark) Mabis. In 1950, Gene proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War for four years. He was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Koehler on April 11, 1953, in Poynette.
Prior to his retirement, Gene was a foreman for KIP Corporation, where he worked for over 30 years. He was a devoted sport hunting and fisher.
Gene was survived by his loving wife, Shirley Mabis; three siblings, James Mabis of Middleton, Earl Mabis of Sun Prairie and Howard Mabis of Baldwin; and brother-in-law, Byron Kessenich of DeForest. Gene is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald Mabis; and his sister, Janet Kessinich.
Funeral services will be held at CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 944 East Gorham St., Madison, on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Dale Chapin officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with military honors will be held at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS CEMETERY CHAPEL, on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Gene to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Rev. Dale Chapin for all his prayers, love, care and compassion, given to Gene and his family throughout his final days. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.