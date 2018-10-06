Try 1 month for 99¢

PRAIRIE DU SAC—Linda S. Mabie, age 65, passed away Oct. 4, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 31, 1953, the daughter of the late Dale and Joyce (Swafford) Kaufman. Linda was employed by the State of Wisconsin as a vehicle inspector for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Thompson; her siblings, Jerry (Nancy) and Mike (Cindy); a sister-in-law, Ruth; her ex-husband, Doug; she is further survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Tom.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Prairie du Sac. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

hooversonfuneralhomes.com

