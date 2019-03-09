MADISON - Verdetta N. Maass, of Madison, formerly of Rochester, Minn., died on Feb. 10, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1922, in Elgin, Minn., to Clarence and Anette (Polikowsky) Reiter. She married Virgil R. Schuchard on March 16, 1944, in Elgin.
After being widowed for nine years, she married F.J. Richard Maass in 1977, in Rochester.
She is survived by her children, Gayle Perlberg of Madison and Marcia (Mark) Thompson of Rhinelander; four step children; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Virgil Schuchard and Dick Maass; son, Gary Schchard; son-in-law, Paul Perlberg; and brother, Vernon Reiter.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sebring Assisted Living for their loving care of Mom over the last 14 months and also the incredible staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their support and care given to Mom and her family.
A Memorial Service will be held on April 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, Madison. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, on April 15, 2019.
Memorials may be made to Midvale Community Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester, or Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.