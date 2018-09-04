LAKE MILLS / MADISON—Gerald M. Maahs, age 74, of Madison and formerly of Lake Mills, died on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, in Lake Mills. Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church until the time of services. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711
Family would like to express their gratitude for the exceptional loving care and dignified services given to Jerry and their entire family.