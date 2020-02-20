Maage, Sharon Elaine LaRue

LAKE GENEVA - Sharon Elaine LaRue Maage, 77, was born to parents John Roy Louis LaRue and Elaine Marie Koski in 1943 in Houghton, Mich. While her father was in the service, worked and went to Chiropractic school, the family moved from Houghton, around the US and finally settled in Lake Geneva, Wis. In 1960, Sharon graduated from Lake Geneva High School. Sharon attended nursing school in Baltimore, and worked there until 1964, when she decided to see the world.

In Bergen, Norway she met her future husband, Arne Maage, who was working in the tourist information office. This serendipitous meeting led to a courtship through various western European countries and eventually back to Norway. They were married in 1965 in an 800-year-old church with traditional costumes and customs, and lived in Western Norway until 1968 while her husband finished his degrees and started working. There they had two daughters, Kristin Elaine Maage Areklett and Solvei Therese Maage Adams. In 1971 they moved to the US and settled in Central Wisconsin and later had their third daughter, Inger Lise Maage. All three graduated from UW Colleges, and inheriting the wanderlust of their parents, loved travelling.