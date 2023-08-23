M. June Parrott

DOUGLAS TOWNSHIP - M. June Parrott, age 91, passed away on August 19, 2023, while surrounded by loving family.

A memorial service to honor June's life will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Trinity United Church of Christ - Endeavor. Visitation will take place from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Trinity UCC-Endeavor and the Endeavor Public Library.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.