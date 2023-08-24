M. June Parrott

June 8, 1932 - Aug. 19, 2023

DOUGLAS TOWNSHIP – M. June Parrott, age 91, passed away on August 19, 2023, while surrounded by loving family.

June was born on June 8, 1932, in Marquette County, to parents Leon and Vera Gray. Growing up on the family farm alongside her brother Albert and six sisters: Leona, Florence, Irene, Doris, Ruth and Marion, her childhood was filled with the warmth of close family ties. Tragically, her brother lost his life in WWII, but June remained lifelong friends with her sisters, and they enjoyed many gatherings and adventures over the years.

June attended Endeavor High School where she excelled in academics and met the love of her life, Francis R. Parrott. June and "Fritz" married on October 27, 1951, and eventually settled on the Parrott Family farm where they raised their four children: Douglas (Gerry) Parrott, Lynne (Steve) Wheeler, Mark (Cindy) Parrott and Micheal (Jean) Parrott.

Family was the center of June's and Francis' life and their activities, whether it be camping, hunting, gathering around a campfire or going out for a Friday night fish fry, usually included many friends and relatives.

June loved being a grandma and was extremely proud of her grandchildren: Douglas (Patty) Parrott, Nicole (Jeremy) Jamrose, Jennifer (Tony) Beckett, Jessica (Mike) Kelleher, Eric (Erin) Wheeler, Brianna (Justin) Anliker and Kaitlynn (Anthony) Thommes. She was also great-grandma to 14 great-grandchildren: Celia and Henry Parrott, Ethan and Ben Jamrose, Vance and Vivian Beckett, Ada Kelleher, Kaden, and Kenna Wheeler, Micah, Mason, and Max Anliker, Lennon and Ava Thommes. She was step-grandma to: Rachel and Ben Pucel.

June loved hearing about each of the "Grands" activities and accomplishments and took pleasure in spoiling them with her delicious banana bread and apple crisp.

In addition to her immediate family, she shared a special bond with many of her nieces and nephews, who enjoyed her quick wit, many stories and strong spirit.

Beyond family, June also cherished her many friendships. She was a friend to many of her classmates, to people she met during her career with the Marquette County ASCS and to those she met after she retired and became a "Winter Texan". Over the course of 20 plus years, June and Fritz were able to build new friendships and create wonderful memories with their Texas community. In recent years, she also enjoyed her friendship with Orin Jones and their many outings.

June was always generous with her time and participated in a number of community organizations over the years. She was a founding leader in the Douglas Doers 4-H Club, a lifetime member of the Rebekahs, a member of the Marquette County Homemakers, a dedicated UCC Sunday School teacher and a lifetime member of the United Church of Christ-Endeavor. She always had time to help someone in need and provided companionship and support to those facing difficult times and to those in need of conversation or a kind word.

June will be remembered for her love of reading, her love of gardens and flowers, her strong faith in God, her extensive vocabulary, her strength in the face of adversity, her fiercely independent spirit and above all, her unending supply of love for her family.

A memorial service to honor June's life will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Trinity United Church of Christ- Endeavor. Visitation will take place from 9:00-11:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Trinity UCC-Endeavor and the Endeavor Public Library.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.