Lyons, Richard Lawrence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MONONA - Richard Lawrence Lyons, age 64, of Monona, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 18th, 2020, after complications from a long battle with pneumonia.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Rick was born on May 30th, 1955, and was a graduate of Robert M. LaFollette High School Class of 1973. He later went on to complete the Police Recruit Academy through Madison College and was titled Officer in 1981 by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Law Enforcement Services.

From Golden Glove Boxer, to police officer, to construction and entertainment management, we can all agree being a comedian was what he was best at. He always had a joke or something to say, whether appropriate or not! We will sure miss the laughs.

Rick is survived by his beloved daughter, Lindsay Lyons; his grandson, Drake Lucas, who he adored; and his halfsister, Kathy McDonald. Rick is further survived by his friend and caretaker, Helen Williams, and her furbaby, Mugsey, who shared a special loving relationship with Rick as she brought him many days of joy and comfort. He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores “Dee'' Gannon, and his father, Richard Lyons, both of Madison.

Dad, thank you for being the best father and grandfather that you knew how to be. You will be missed dearly by many.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we are all safe and healthy to gather and celebrate. A special THANK YOU goes out to all of those who supported the Go Fund Me so that Rick could be properly laid to rest.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Lyons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.