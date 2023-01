Sept. 3, 1954—Dec. 31, 2022

POYNETTE—Lynn K. “Susie” Koresh, age 68, passed away on December 31, 2022. She was born on September 3, 1954, in Poynette, WI, to parents Harold and Ruth (Lutchen) McQueen.

Lynn graduated from Poynette High School in 1973. She worked at American Family Insurance for over 20 years. She had a passion for gardening and baking and was a huge Badger and Packer fan. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Lynn is survived by her husband, James Koresh; two daughters: Melissa Breezer and Michelle (Dedric) Justice; two stepsons: Ryan (Heidi) Koresh and Matthew (Emily) Koresh; 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; sister, Luann McQueen; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Harold and Ruth McQueen; brothers: Larry and Lee McQueen; and daughter, Carrie Breezer.

A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI. A Visitation will take place two hours prior, from 4:00—6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

