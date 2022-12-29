April 18, 1945—Dec. 26, 2022

PORTAGE—Lynn Diane Van Deuren, age 77, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Heritage House in Portage.

Lynn was born on April 18, 1945, in Sturgeon Bay, WI, the daughter of Ward and Viola (Schmiling) DeFaut. She was married to Herbert Martin (Marty) Van Deuren on September 19, 1964, in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2012. Lynn had worked for American Family Insurance as a corporate trainer. She loved traveling, cooking, photography, and the company of friends. Lynn enjoyed sewing and crafts and was instrumental in organizing the Portage Art Fair. She was civically active in St. Mary Catholic Church and the community.

She is survived by her children: Amy (John Winkelmann) Van Deuren, Beloit, Eric (Diane Lucas) Van Deuren, Granite Bay, CA, Heidi (Patrick) Johnson, Washington, D.C. and Sonja (Timm) Jacobson, Delafield, WI; seven grandchildren: Carter Van Deuren, Aiden Van Deuren, Sequioa Torrez, Isabelle Rashkin, Jack Johnson, Tommy Johnson and Erin Johnson; her sister, Margi Geiger; her brothers and sisters-in-law: Greg Van Deuren, Michael (Maureen) Van Deuren, Paula (Mike) Klubertanz and Clifford Klundt; her special friend, Fred Kortye; other near relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; her sister-in-law, Gretchen Klundt; and her brothers-in-law: Gary Geiger and Peter Van Deuren.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association, www.als.org, or St. Mary Catholic Church in Portage.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.