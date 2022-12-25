March 12, 1948—Dec. 17, 2022

As a teacher, Lynn Boreson’s ideas and beliefs will live on with her students despite her death on December 17, 2022. Lynn passed away peacefully in Madison, WI, after dealing with renal failure.

Lynn was born on March 12, 1948, in Neenah, WI, to Lester and Jessie Sebora (nee Darling). Lynn harbored a love of learning and attended the University of Wisconsin—Oshkosh where she earned a bachelor’s degree in special education. She later earned her master’s degree in special education through the University of Wisconsin -attending both the Oshkosh and Madison campuses. She made a significant difference in the lives of many students with emotional, behavioral, and mental health disorders as a teacher in the Oshkosh Public Schools. Her impact on the field of special education and the lives of children with behavioral disorders was strengthened by her work as a behavioral consultant for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Lynn’s knowledge and skills are reflected in her research, professional publications, and her work helping to craft public policy. She was a respected leader in the field of special education—behavioral disorders.

Lynn had many interests and hobbies outside her professional life. She sewed both by hand and machine, at an expert level. Lynn was an excellent cook and baker, a voracious reader and enjoyed many other pursuits. Ever the educator, she instilled her vast knowledge and skills into many an aspiring seamstress, quilt-maker, chef and baker. Lynn was a seasoned world traveler and enjoyed visiting many exotic places across the globe. Her travels, both domestic and international, provided her with a myriad of experiences and broadened her understanding of the role culture plays on behavior.

Lynn is survived by several family members and innumerable friends and colleagues, many of whom she considered family.

At her request there will not be formal service.

Donations can be made to Heifer International (heifer.org) or your favorite charity in her name.

