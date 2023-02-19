Sept. 7, 1954 – Jan. 25, 2023

MADISON — Lynn Ann Shriver (nee Newcombe), age 68, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, following prolonged health issues. She was born on Sept. 7, 1954, in Madison, the daughter of Lyle Newcombe and Lois (McQueen) Newcombe.

Lynn graduated from La Follette High School in 1972, afterwards beginning a successful 43-year career at Webcrafters, Inc. On May 7, 1983, she married the love of her life, Tom. A loving mother, grandmother, and friend, she touched many lives with her smile and humor. She loved playing Bingo and cards, watching good TV, dining out, and spending time with loved ones. Proud of her penmanship, writing letters and cards by hand brought her great satisfaction.

Lynn is survived by her daughter, Tammy Shriver; son, John Shriver (Stephanie); grandchildren, Amy, Owen and Colten; brother, Steve Newcombe (Kris); sister, Susan Cotter (Mike); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas W. Shriver; and parents, Lyle G. Newcombe and Lois J. Newcombe.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420