MADISON - Tim Lynch, age 57, died unexpectedly from an acute GI bleed on May 30, 2019. He was born in Rochester, Minn. on June 4, 1962, the ninth out of 10 children born to Nadine and Ralph Lynch. Tim graduated from Mayo High School in 1980. For the past 20 years, he worked in the construction field. Before that, he repaired bicycles.
He lived in Madison, Wis., where enjoyed taking his bikes out on the winding roads. Tim enjoyed riding his motorcycles fast and leaning into the curves. Ducati was his bike of choice.
He favored spending his time with friends, family, and partying. The annual family picnic was one of his favorite events each year. A few years ago, he refinished the family dining table, brought it to the family picnic, and rolled out a red carpet for his mother to walk to it on.
Given the importance he placed on these picnics, we will be having a memorial service for him at MIKE LYNCH’S HOME, 65010 140th Ave., Wabasha Minn., where many family picnics have been held over the years. The service will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Tim Lynch is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Lynch; and his brother, Larry Lynch. He will be missed by his mother, Nadine Lynch, his siblings, Tom, Jon, David (Mary), Michael (Jenny), Teresa, Colleen, Kevin, and Joe; and a lot of special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, who Tim loved very much.