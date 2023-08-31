Lyle William Keske

July 6, 1934 - Aug. 15, 2023

Lyle William Keske passed from this life to his eternal home on August 15, 2023, surrounded by his family. He now lives in the unspeakable joy of Jesus' presence. His family finds additional comfort knowing he is reunited with the love of his life, Donna.

Lyle was born on July 6, 1934, an only child to parents, Art and Viola (Linde) Keske of Burnett, WI. His education began at The Liberty Bell one-room schoolhouse in Burnett Township. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1954.

Lyle worked hard all his life. First in construction, then on to John Deere Horicon Works and upon retiring from there he started a 20 year position as groundskeeper at his church.

Lyle wasn't one to "let the dust settle". He enjoyed many things over the years including: hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, golfing, playing cards, vacationing with family and friends, cheering on his grandkids and great-grandkids at their sporting events, casino outings, keeping his yard in tip top shape, filling his bird feeders and a good prime rib dinner.

He was a charter member of Peace Lutheran Church, serving in a variety of capacities. From the vision of a "church on the hill", to the construction of both the church and parsonage, he served tirelessly. He especially enjoyed chairing many of the churches fundraisers including pancake suppers and mulligan stew dinners. But the Peace Men's Group Chicken Dinner was by far his favorite function to coordinate. There are many warm memories of the camaraderie formed through this fellowship event.

It never seemed to matter where he went, without fail Lyle seemed to run into someone he recognized. He was always up for a friendly conversation reminiscing about good times.

We grieve with hope, because our bond will never be severed. We may have lost our dad, but he has gained everything.

Lyle is survived by his three daughters: Terri (Jeff) Johns of Burnett, WI, Tammi (Steve) Tamminga of Horicon, WI and Traci (Reed) Thornburg of Arvada, CO; he is further survived by his grandchildren: Erin Johns, Beaver Dam, WI, Melissa (Adam) Jordan, Ixonia, WI, Jamie (Pat) Froh, Germantown, WI, Ryan (Kari) Tamminga, Fond du Lac, WI, Tiffany (Ric) Puentes, Jalisco, Mexico, and Bryce (Audra) Thornburg, Conifer, CO; proud Gramps to: Sofie and Norah Jordan, Maddie, Cayden and Landon Froh, Lauren Tamminga, Olivia, Sienna, Malia and Giada Puentes, and Gavin and Carson Thornburg.

A memorial gathering for Lyle will take place on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Hillcrest Dr., Beaver Dam from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. A meal and fellowship will follow.

If desired, memorials donations to Peace Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. Those who knew Lyle and Donna best, often referred to them as the "red couple". Regularly seen in Badger wear and ALWAYS holding hands. The family encourages those attending to wear your favorite Badger attire in his honor.

Lyle's family will be forever grateful to the amazing staff of Hillside Hospice who cared for him and his family over the last year. And a special thanks to the devoted caregivers at Waupun Christian Home Assisted Living Facility. All these individuals are truly the hands and feet of Jesus.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.