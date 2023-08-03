Lyle Haire

Oct. 12, 1927 - July 29, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS - Lyle Haire, age 95, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m., with Dale Suemnicht officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at the Butterfield Cemetery in Reedsburg, WI following the service.

Lyle was born October 12, 1927 in Clare, IL the son of William and Florence (Eychaner) Haire. He married the love of his life Josephine Ferge in November of 1948 and the couple enjoyed 74 years of marriage together.

Lyle proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He was wounded during his service and received the Purple Heart and received the Combat Infantry Badge for his service.

After his time in the military, he came back home and worked for Suemnicht Cheese Factory hauling canned milk and after many years of that he became an electrician for his working life. Lyle loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Josephine; and son, Robert Haire. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce Ferge.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.