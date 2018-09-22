Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Willard C. "Bill" Lyke entered into eternal life on Sept. 18, 2018. Born in Janesville, Wis., he lived most of his life in Madison. Bill was a long time musician, playing in dance bands from here to California, eventually retiring from Madison Public Schools.

Bill is survived by nieces and nephews, and dearly missed by close, long time family friends he considered his family. He was especially adored by those who know him only as the best grandpa and great-grandpa. He considered them the joy of his life. He is predeceased by his parents; a son; his infant grandson; a brother; and a sister.

There will be a life celebration on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at FIREMAN'S PARK, Cottage Grove Wis. A private burial in Janesville is planned.

Memorials can be made to Monona Grove High School Music Department. Bill always quipped, "as a musician [he'd] have to play Proud Mary and Closer Walk at the pearly gates, hopefully no requests for Yakety Sax."

