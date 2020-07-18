Lyght, Constance Joan "Connie"

Connie graduated from Darlington High School in 1968, and from vocational school in 1972, where she became a nursing assistant. She married Robert Lyght on Oct. 2, 1976. Connie was active in many school functions and a leader of Cub Scouts Pack No. 349 for 12 years. She was a volunteer for Head Start from 1997 to 1999. Connie held various positions over the years and was most recently employed at Costco in Middleton for over ten years. Connie loved to bowl and was on both couples and women's leagues over the years. She was blessed with wonderful friendships and felt that her friends were simply the best.