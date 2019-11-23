Lybek, Charles Stanley "Chuck"

Charles Stanley "Chuck" Lybek

MOUNT HOREB - Charles Stanley "Chuck" Lybek, age 68, of Mount Horeb, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home. He was born on Dec. 21, 1950, in Madison, Wis., the son of Stanley and Dora (Starczynski) Lybek.

Charles is survived by his children, Melissa, Zach and Hannah Lybek; and siblings, Darlene Holzworth, Jim Bonner and Jerry Bonner. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Beverly Nichols.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. A celebration of life will follow at DAHMEN’S AT HAWKS LANDING, 88 Hawks Landing Circle, Verona.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Service information

Nov 30
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, November 30, 2019
1:00PM-2:30PM
Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave
Middleton, WI 53562
