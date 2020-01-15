Lybeck, Dennis “Denny”

MADISON- Dennis "Denny" Lybeck, age 67, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. He was born on March 28, 1952, in Madison, the son of John and Donna (Fetty) Lybeck. Denny married Mary Scheer on Oct. 16, 1998. He graduated from LaFollette High School in 1971. Denny was head of Public Works for the Village of Shorewood Hills for 22 years. After retirement, he drove school bus for Kobussen, in the Sun Prairie School District.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Denny enjoyed auto racing, winning on slot machines, taking cruises and traveling, especially to Maui. He loved spending time with his family, attending his kids’ sporting events and giving too much sugar to his grandchildren. Denny always had candy and gifts in hand for all of the servers and staff at local restaurants. He was a social guy who truly had a big heart and will be missed by so many.

Denny is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Shonna (Steve) Schauf, and Marissa (Nate) Hunter; son, Dustin (Aurora) Lybeck; step-son, Kurt (Julie) Utter; step-daughter, Kelly (Tim) Edwards; 11 grandchildren, Addison and Brody Schauf, Austin, Declan and Aurora Lee Lybeck, Mayla Hunter and a grandson on the way, Devan, Emily and McKenna Utter, and Katrina and Will Edwards; brothers, Ken (Charmaine) Lybeck and Tom (Lisa) Lybeck; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John; and mother, Donna.

A celebration of life will be held at BUCK AND HONEYS, 800 W. Broadway, Monona, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dennis' name to the American Family Children's Hospital Cancer Center or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

To send flowers to the family of Dennis Lybeck, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Buck & Honey's

800 W. Broadway

Monona, Wisconsin 53713 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Dennis's Celebration of Life begins.