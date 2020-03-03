Lutz, Brent

MOUNT HOREB - Brent Lutz, age 50, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020. Brent was born in Black Earth, Wis., the son of Gary Lutz and Linda (Luy) Skala.
Brent is survived by his father, Gary (Kathy) Lutz; step-father, Patrick Skala; children, Tessa, Brayden, and Rayna; grandson, Ashton; siblings, Brenda (Mark) Warren, Duane (Terrie) Lutz, Brandon (Amanda) Lutz, Mitch (Dana) Hodson, and Monica Hodson; step-siblings, Angela (Jeff McFall) Schulenberg, Brian (Rebecca) Strang, Christine (Shane) Budack, Annette Bark, and Eric (Charlotte) Skala; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda; grandparents Garver and Alice Lutz, Walter and Mary Jane Luy.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Mount Horeb VFW Post 9511, 2787 Erbe Road, Blue Mounds, Wis. 53517.