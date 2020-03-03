Lutz, Brent
OBITUARIES

Lutz, Brent

{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT HOREB - Brent Lutz, age 50, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020. Brent was born in Black Earth, Wis., the son of Gary Lutz and Linda (Luy) Skala.

Brent is survived by his father, Gary (Kathy) Lutz; step-father, Patrick Skala; children, Tessa, Brayden, and Rayna; grandson, Ashton; siblings, Brenda (Mark) Warren, Duane (Terrie) Lutz, Brandon (Amanda) Lutz, Mitch (Dana) Hodson, and Monica Hodson; step-siblings, Angela (Jeff McFall) Schulenberg, Brian (Rebecca) Strang, Christine (Shane) Budack, Annette Bark, and Eric (Charlotte) Skala; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda; grandparents Garver and Alice Lutz, Walter and Mary Jane Luy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Mount Horeb VFW Post 9511, 2787 Erbe Road, Blue Mounds, Wis. 53517.

Lutz, Brent

Brent Lutz
To plant a tree in memory of Brent Lutz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics