ATERLOO/POYNETTE - Terry Luther, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home on Lake Wisconsin Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Terry was born on June 21, 1946, in Columbus, Wis. He had many adventures growing up in Waterloo, with fond memories of playing baseball, hunting, boating and trips to Canada with his buddies. He was an infielder for the Home Town Talent team, and was offered a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies out of high school. Instead, he opted to attend UW-Oshkosh.
He had several careers over his lifetime. Out of college, he worked for Royle Publishing as a sportswriter. He also worked as a sales rep in the food industry for the E. Z. Gregory Company, and he retired from Sysco Foods in 2005.
As a sports writer for the Sun Prairie Star Countryman, he had a weekly column “Name of the Game”. The column was informative and humorous. He used those writing skills to help develop the Badger Report and the Packer Report under the guidance of Ray Nitschke.
On June 6, 1981, he married Nancie and they lived their dream for 39 years on Lake Wisconsin. Sweet T, as he was called, was a wonderful husband and stepdad to Nancie’s son, Robb Strommen. His quiet guidance and gentlemanly manner were instrumental in Robb being the man he is today.
His years at Lake Wisconsin were not only fun-filled, but productive. Being well-versed in the history of Lake Wisconsin, he loved to captain his boat teaching many the ins and outs of navigating this beautiful lake. As a master diver, Terry was instrumental in the development of the Lodi/Lake Wisconsin Columbia County Dive team, and a member of Lodi Ducks Unlimited. Being on the water was in his soul, and he loved passing that love onto others, especially kids. He was the perfect teacher in all things water related, be it boating, skiing, fishing or swimming. He and Nancie’s parties were legendary. Friends and family were always welcomed with a cold one, and many parties were had where a band would play from the top of their boathouse.
Terry was a witty man and had a keen sense of humor. He enjoyed a funny comeback almost as much as a Brandy Old Fashioned—sweet of course!
He and Nancie enjoyed many Montego Bay, Jamaica trips with family and friends, and wintered in Clearwater Beach, Fla.; water being at the heart of who Terry was.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Nancie Luther (Eilts-Strommen); his stepson, Robb (Ann); and his beloved grandchildren, Sydney, Nate and Katie Ann, whose photos he would share with prospective friends in the checkout like at the local Piggly Wiggly. Additionally, his aunt, Florence Veith survives him. Her 100th birthday in July was the last event that Terry attended. He cherished his nieces all from Green Bay, Angie Helland (Kyle), Sara Castro (Ty), Lisa and Sherri Jelinski, and Brenda Eilts. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Shelley Martin (Jeff); brothers-in-law, Jeff Eilts (Bonnie) and Dick Jelinski.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph (Pat) and Mabel Luther; and sister-in-law, Linda Jelinski.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 521 Fair Street, Lodi on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice, Carbone Cancer Center, and Waterloo Historical Society.
The family is so grateful to the many friends and neighbors who were there to lend a helping hand, and friendly visits in his final days. The compassion and love shown for him brought great comfort to his family, and surely eased his journey. God Bless you all.
Many thanks go to the wonderful staff at Agrace Hospice, and the EMS volunteers from Poynette and the Carbone Cancer Center staff, who were always so gracious and patient and above all, caring. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
