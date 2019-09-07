POYNETTE/WATERLOO - Terry E. Luther, age 73, passed away at his home on Monday, September 2, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 521 Fair Street, Lodi on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Full obituary will appear on September 15th. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Luther as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Cress Funeral Home

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI

608-837-9054

