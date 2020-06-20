Luther, James D. "Jim"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SUN PRAIRIE - James D. "Jim" Luther, age 92, died June 16, 2020 in Sun Prairie, Wis. Jim was born in Watertown, Wis., on August 27, 1927, to Frank and Edna (Behling) Luther. He moved with his parents to Madison at a young age and graduated from East High School. Jim served in the Army Air Corps in the Pacific immediately following World War II.

In 1950, Jim married Margaret Kruger. They lived in Madison for the next 46 years while Jim supported the family as a plumbing contractor. One of Jim's greatest accomplishments was building a cabin on his property near Dalton, which became a cherished family gathering place and the site of annual deer hunting camps. In 1996, Jim and Marge retired to rural Pardeeville. They enjoyed watching birds and wildlife, especially the sandhill cranes whose appearance marked the beginning of spring, and the onset of winter when they migrated south. Visits with family and friends almost always included playing cards. Jim was an avid deer hunter, fisherman, and Green Bay Packers fan.

Jim is survived by his wife of 70 years and three children: Linda Maertz of Arlington, Wis.; Roxanne Young of Deltona, Fla.; and David Luther of St. Maries, Idaho. Jim is also survived by seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous extended relatives.

A gathering to celebrate Jim's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 731, St. Maries, ID 83861.

