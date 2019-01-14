BARABOO - Fred Luther of Baraboo passed away on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Hospice House, following a brief illness, at the age of 79. Allen Frederick Luther was born on May 27, 1939, to Herman and Louisa (nee Laubmeier). He was one of 14 children that grew up in Fairfield. He was employed at Oscar Mayer for 37 years. Following his retirement, he worked part-time for Luther Farms until his death.
On Aug. 27, 1960, Fred married Judie Melby, the love of his life. They were blessed with two sons, Andy and Eric. Judie preceded him in death in January 2001. Fred was a perfect example of the term "family man." His joy in life were his grandsons, his dog and his sons, in that order. His honesty, kindness and generosity were the foundations of his life. He thrived on hard work, and his wicked, sly sense of humor was legendary. He loved the annual Labor Day campout at "the farm," and always loved a beer and a laugh.
Fred is survived by sons, Andy Luther and Eric (Pat) Luther of Baraboo; grandsons, Alex Luther of Baraboo, Dylan Luther of Austin, Texas, Benjamin (Sarah Carew) Luther of Onalaska, and Christopher (fiance, Leanna Hammes) Brisky of Lodi; sisters, Millie Higgins of Baraboo, Caroline Schonasky of Portage, and Mary Ellen (Norman) Capener of Madison; brother, Robert (JoAnn) Luther of McFarland; very special cousin and friend, Roy (Lois) Luther of Brookfield; and sister-in-law, Shari Luther of Madison. He remained close to Judie's family following her death, and is further survived by sisters-in-law, Janet Alvin of Merrill and her family, JoAnn Miller of Baraboo and her son, as well as the families of deceased sisters-in-law, Jerie Lapp and Joyce Dummer; other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is also survived by his beloved "Maggie Mae."
In addition to his "Charlie," Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Louisa; mother and father-in-law, Gen and Nels Melby; sisters, Lorraine(Lester) Ebsen, Bernice (Harold) Benson, Alice (Don) Price, Louise (Pete) Uselman and Geraldine Hinrichs; brothers, Rudy (Carol) Luther, Herman (Brydine) Luther, Ralph Luther and Clayton Luther; and special "adopted son," Steve Luther. He was also preceded in death by his "fur baby," Murphy Jo.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Fred Luther will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Father Jay Poster officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Elizabeth Lownik, the staff of St. Clare Hospital and Hospice House for the kindness and loving care given to Fred and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to St. Joseph Church or the Sauk County Humane Society.