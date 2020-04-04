Lurquin, Violet Mae

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SUN PRAIRIE - Violet Mae Lurquin, age 93, of Sun Prairie, Wis. was called home to the Lord on March 27, 2020. The daughter of Henry and Angela (Novitski) Wallace was born on March 27, 1927, in Green Bay, Wis.. She attended a one room grade school in Mishicot/Denmark and graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1945. Following high school, Vi worked as a bookkeeper for Hudson and Sharp and Newman’s, a woman’s clothing store.

While at a community dance, Vi caught the eye of Bob Lurquin and on Aug. 21, 1948 married the love of her life at St. Francis Cathedral in Green Bay, Wis. Bob and Vi celebrated 70 wonderful years of marriage until Bob’s passing in Oct. 2018. With Bob’s career in the Wisconsin National Guard, they lived in Two Rivers, Milwaukee, Green Bay and Sun Prairie. No matter the location, Vi’s top priority was creating a warm and loving home for Bob and their four children.

Growing up on a farm with six brothers and two sisters, Vi honed her cooking skills at a young age. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed entertaining family and friends with style. In particular, her family loved her homemade pickles and holiday poppyseed coffeecake, a tradition of her mothers’ which she carried on.