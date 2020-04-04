Lurquin, Violet Mae

SUN PRAIRIE - Violet Mae Lurquin, age 93, of Sun Prairie, Wis. was called home to the Lord on March 27, 2020. The daughter of Henry and Angela (Novitski) Wallace was born on March 27, 1927, in Green Bay, Wis.. She attended a one room grade school in Mishicot/Denmark and graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1945. Following high school, Vi worked as a bookkeeper for Hudson and Sharp and Newman’s, a woman’s clothing store.
While at a community dance, Vi caught the eye of Bob Lurquin and on Aug. 21, 1948 married the love of her life at St. Francis Cathedral in Green Bay, Wis. Bob and Vi celebrated 70 wonderful years of marriage until Bob’s passing in Oct. 2018. With Bob’s career in the Wisconsin National Guard, they lived in Two Rivers, Milwaukee, Green Bay and Sun Prairie. No matter the location, Vi’s top priority was creating a warm and loving home for Bob and their four children.
Growing up on a farm with six brothers and two sisters, Vi honed her cooking skills at a young age. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed entertaining family and friends with style. In particular, her family loved her homemade pickles and holiday poppyseed coffeecake, a tradition of her mothers’ which she carried on.
After raising her four children, Vi dedicated time to helping those in her community. She delivered Mobile Meals to shut-ins for over 20 years, served and distributed meals at the local food pantry, volunteered at a senior center in Sun Prairie and was an active member of Sacred Hearts Parish. She was recognized by the Governor’s office for her years of volunteer work and outstanding community service.
Vi’s loved reading, baking for family, friends and neighbors, and maintaining a lovely perennial flower garden for many years. She lived her life with passion and was seldom silent about her opinions, specifically her political views, platform for social justice and the moral integrity of our country. She willingly took action to support her values.
Vi is survived by her four children, Diane (Jack) Holzman, Sherry (John) Nienow, Lee (Sue) Lurquin, and Robert J. (Helen) Lurquin, Jr; ten grandchildren, Aaron (Mollie) Ritchie, Katie (Gabe) Benavides, Joy Holzman, Brandon Nienow, Patrick (Beth) Nienow, Kaitlin (Cameron) Stypula, Ryan Lurquin, Eli Lurquin, Elliot Lurquin, and Erik Lurquin; and five great-grandchildren, Adaline, Eloise, Abel, Jayden and Jacob; as well as many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob; parents, Henry and Angela; brothers, John, Rich, Joe, and Chet; sister, Emma Munro; granddaughter, Jessica King; and grandson, Ethan Lurquin.
In light of the current situation, a celebration of Vi’s life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sacred Hearts Catholic Church, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
