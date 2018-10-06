SUN PRAIRIE—Robert “Bob” Lurquin, age 90, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Bob was born on Jan. 17, 1928, in Oconto Falls, the son of Henry J. Lurquin and Mary O. (Beno) Lurquin. He was united in marriage to Violet Mae Wallace on Aug. 21,1948, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay.
Bob was a native of Green Bay where he was part of a large 2nd and 3rd generation Belgian family. During his high school years, Bob was city tennis champion, joined ROTC and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1946. Bob met the love of his life, Vi Wallace, at a community dance held at the Bay Beach Pavilion. Bob and Vi were married in 1948 and began their life together. That same year, Bob enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guard as a member of the 426th Infantry, 32nd Division which was the beginning of his long and accomplished career.
In March of 1953, Bob accepted a full-time civilian position. Within a year, he was promoted to the rank of 1st Sergeant and transferred to the Two Rivers unit. Five years later, Bob was commissioned as a Warrant Officer and relocated to Milwaukee.
On Oct. 15, 1961 (exactly 20 years to the day his father was called to duty in World War II), Bob was called to active duty for a period of 10 months during the Berlin Crisis. Both Bob and Vi hoped his career would bring them back home. In 1968, that became a reality when Bob accepted a position with the Green Bay unit where he spent the next twelve years. He completed the final nine years of his career at the Madison headquarters as director of Enlisted Personnel. Bob retired in 1989 as Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW4).
Throughout his career Bob was awarded numerous accommodations for exemplary work. At retirement, Bob was awarded the Legion of Merit Medal, the highest award available to civilian military personnel which recognized Bob’s outstanding performance of duty, leadership, commitment to excellence and dedication to the National Guard and our country.
Following his retirement, Bob continued to work at the state headquarters and took an active leadership role in the Wisconsin National Guard Association. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus holding the rank of Fourth Degree Knight and a member of the Honor Guard. Bob enjoyed traveling, gardening, outdoor activities and cheering the Green Bay Packers through good times and bad.
His life was truly centered around his Catholic faith, devotion to his wife Vi, his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Vi Lurquin; four children, Diane (Jack) Holzman, Sherry (John) Nienow, Lee (Sue) Lurquin and Robert J. (Helen) Lurquin, Jr.; 10 grandchildren, Aaron (Mollie) Ritchie, Katie (Gabe) Benavides, Joy Holzman, Brandon Nienow, Patrick Nienow and fiancé Beth Albee, Kaitlin (Cameron) Stypula, Ryan Lurquin, Eli Lurquin, Elliot Lurquin and Erik Lurquin; and five great-grandchildren, Adaline, Eloise, Abel, Jayden and Jacob; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and James; sisters, Marge Garl, Bernice Vincent and Mary Ann Defnet; granddaughter, Jessica Ritchie-King; and grandson, Ethan Lurquin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, 11 a.m., with Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt presiding. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Bob’s name to Sacred Hearts endowment fund. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054