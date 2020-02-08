Lurie, Lois Cone

MADISON - Lois Cone Lurie, age 90, died peacefully at her home in Madison, Wis., on Jan. 18, 2020, a few weeks after celebrating the holidays with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. She was born Lois Irma Cohen on March 12, 1929, in Passaic, N.J., to Robert James and Ella Levinson Cohen (later changed to Cone). A child of the Great Depression, Lois left home at age 15 to attend a program for high school students at the University of Chicago, while her father was recuperating from tuberculosis in Asheville, N.C. After the University of Chicago, she reunited with her family in Boston’s Beacon Hill and worked at her parents’ thriving, mid-century modern jewelry business, The Silversmith Shop, located on Boylston Street in Boston’s Back Bay. In Boston, she met her husband, Melvin, a scholar who was completing his Ph.D. in economics at the University of Chicago. Lois and Melvin raised four children in Storrs, Conn., Kingston, R.I., and Middletown, Conn. before settling in Milwaukee, Wis.