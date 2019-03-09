MADISON - Laurie K. Lunenschloss, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on March 2, 1926, in Hutchinson, Kan., the daughter of Noah and May (Marshal) King. Laurie graduated from the University of Kansas, where she received her bachelor's degree. Laurie worked in personnel and public relations for Hallmark Greeting Cards, in Kansas City, and as a corporate secretary of Air-Lec Industries.
She married John T. Lunenschloss in 1965.
Active in many civic organizations, Laurie was a former board president of the Visiting Nurse Service and served on the boards of the Attic Angel Association and the Madison Mustangs. An avid hunter and wildlife enthusiast along with her husband, she was an endowment and life member of the NRA, the Wisconsin Rifle and Pistol Association, the Dane County Conservation League and other hunting and sports organizations.
She is survived by her step-sons, Mike and Joe Lunenschloss; step-daughter, Pat (Jeff) Klossner; grandchildren, Erica Meier, Carrie Zander, James Zander, Meghan Zander, Chase Lunenschloss and Shane Lunenschloss; six great-grandchildren; sister, Irena Lucas; and many nieces and nephews. Laurie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; and several brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 15, 2019, with Monsignor Daniel Ganshert and Father Robert Evenson con-celebrating. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, March 14, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Hospital at https://www.ssmhealth.com/locations/st-marys-hospital-madison or St. Peter Catholic Church at www.stpetersofmadison.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.